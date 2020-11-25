Brian Cox and John Malkovich are to lead an all-star ensemble in the "audio movie event" 'Unsinkable'.
Brian Cox and John Malkovich have joined the cast of the audio movie event 'Unsinkable'.
The pair will be joined by an ensemble including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Hamlin, Blair Redford and Paul Telfer.
The event is taking place to mark the 80th anniversary of one of the most remarkable maritime events of World War II. The cargo ship San Demetrio was severely damaged in battle before being abandoned by its crewmembers. Remarkably, the ship was later received.
Datura Studios and North Atlantic Ridge are producing the audio movie, which will embrace the production style and values of cinematic feature films by creating an immersive blockbuster audio experience through sound.
Brian, 74, added: "It's such an unusual story.
"Suddenly radio has come back with a vengeance during this time, podcasts are very popular... I think it's great that Covid has rediscovered (it)."
John explained how he "loved the experience" of appearing in an audio movie and said how the characters in the story go through the "most unimaginably horrific circumstances and the just keep going".
Thomas added: "I don't think I've ever done anything on this scale before, the script and the story is such a high level... it's a great way of portraying a story."
John Mawson has adapted his screenplay for the audio movie, which he is directing alongside Misha Crosby. Andrew Mark Sewell and Jack Bowman will serve as producers.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Brian Cox gets the role of a lifetime in this warm comedy about living life...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With its heart in the right place, this charming British football drama overcomes a script...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
Will Ferrell's funniest movie in years, this is a silly comedy with a terrible sentimental...
Prior to the unopposed congressman Cam Brady's fifth term election, two affluent CEOs decide enough...
Actor-director Fiennes sets Shakespeare's military tragedy in a modern-day war setting, which gives it a...
Caius Marcus is a brilliant Roman general who is hailed as 'the hero of Rome',...