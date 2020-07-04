Brian Austin Green was ''disappointed'' in Courtney Stodden for sharing a bizarre video of them in a hot tub together.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who recently split from Megan Fox - admitted it ''kinda sucked'' seeing that the 25-year-old television personality posted a video of the pair online the same day he saw Tina Louise, as he said she knew it would ''cause problems''.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, he said: ''Courtney, super nice ... but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello ... That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out.

''I was disappointed [that she posted it] knowing that it would cause problems for Tina - and myself - having three kids, it kinda sucks. I think she's a nice person, I just think she's making some bad choices.''

Meanwhile, Brian previously revealed he split from Megan but they vowed to stay good friends for the sake of their three children - Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.

He said: ''I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special ... We will still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''