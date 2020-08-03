Brian Austin Green insists he's not a ''s***** person'' for dating multiple people after his marriage split.

Brian, 47, and Megan Fox, 34, announced in May that they had broken up after almost 10 years of marriage and while Megan has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, Brian enjoyed a series of dates with models Courtney Stodden, 25, and Tina Louise, 39.

Speaking to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast, he said: ''What people normally do when they get out of [a relationship] is they date. They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with someone then something builds from there.

''I'm not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else's. Isn't that dating? Aren't you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn't mean I'm a s***** person. That's what you're supposed to do, meet people and experience life. When you start finding commonalities with someone, then it becomes something bigger. You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.''

And Brian - who has children Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three, with Meghan, along with Kassius, 18, with his ex Vanessa Marcil - revealed he has been using Instagram as a dating app, since his marriage ended.

He said: ''I met both of them [Courtney and Tina] on Instagram. I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single. Up until then, I posted pictures of benches, trees, the ocean and my kids doing stuff here and there. I was a total married dad on it. All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. [The DMs] started flowing in instantly, no shame in their game at all. I would get these DMs, and when you're going through something like that and you're hurting, you feel better when it seems like somebody is taking your side. I would make the mistake of responding and saying, 'Thank you'. Not knowing I was opening some sort of door because that was never my experience of Instagram before then.

''I've been single this whole time. Dating, I guess. I'm open to meeting somebody. I'm focused on myself and healing with all of this and my kids.''

And Brian insisted he only wants the best for Meghan in the future.

He said: ''Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It's not bad different, it's just different. I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important. No one wants to be around somebody that's unhappy, nothing good comes out of that. That's a terrible situation. We are taking it day by day.''

To listen to the full interview, go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brian-austin-green-gets-candid-about-his-love-life/id1440209326?i=1000486938458