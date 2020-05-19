Brian Austin Green has split from Megan Fox.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star confirmed the couple - who wed in 2010 - have finally decided to go their separate ways after a decade long on and off relationship.

He said: ''I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it. Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.''

And Brian has vowed that he and Megan will remain good friends and co-parent well for the sake of their three children - Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.

He added: ''We will still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that.''

The 46-year-old actor felt a ''sense of loss'' when the couple decided to call time on their romance for good.

Speaking in his podcast, he admitted: ''There's this sense of loss of, 'How do I go on with this big part of my life that I've always known and loved and shared changing?' What does that landscape look like? What does that life look like?'''