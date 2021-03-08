The Killers have rescheduled their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to 2022, amid continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Killers have rescheduled their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to 2022.
The ‘Mr. Brightside’ hitmakers were due to head to the UK and Ireland for their upcoming tour in May this year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they have now confirmed all dates have been rescheduled to May and June next year.
In a statement, they said: “UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”
The ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour sold out in hours when it first went on sale, and fans who have tickets to the original dates will be able to use those tickets for the rescheduled shows.
The band has also added an extra show at Falkirk Stadium in Falkirk, Scotland, on June 7 2022, for which tickets will go on general sale this Friday (12.03.21).
During the tour, The Killers will be joined by different special guests at various shows, including Blossoms, Manic Street Preachers, Sam Fender, and Supergrass.
Meanwhile, Killers frontman Brandon Flowers recently promised fans won't have long to wait to hear new music after a "fruitful" creative period amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
He said: “Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are.
“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.
“I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”
The Killers’ ‘Imploding the Mirage’ UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates:
MAY 24 – Doncaster – Keepmoat Stadium
MAY 26 – Bristol – Ashton Gate Stadium
MAY 28 – Coventry – Ricoh Stadium
MAY 30 – Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium
JUN 01 – Middlesbrough – Riverside Stadium
JUN 03 – London – Emirates Stadium
JUN 04 – London – Emirates Stadium
JUN 06 – Falkirk – The Falkirk Stadium
JUN 07 – Falkirk – The Falkirk Stadium
JUN 09 – Norwich – Carrow Road Stadium
JUN 11 – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford
JUN 14 – Dublin – Malahide Castle
JUN 15 – Dublin – Malahide Castle
