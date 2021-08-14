The Killers are already “figuring out” their next studio album.

The ‘Mr. Brightside’ hitmakers released their seventh record, ‘Pressure Machine’, on Friday (13.08.21), but have said they’re not wasting any time as they’ve already started working on “orphan songs” that they hope will form the basis of another album.

Frontman Brandon Flowers said: “[We’re] figuring out [our next album]. It’s a little bit more canyon rock, maybe a little bit more traditional Killers, I guess.”

And drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said he’s expecting the end result to be “a bit heavier and more clench-fisted” than ‘Pressure Machine’.

He explained: “We were messing around on the stage for a virtual show the other month and it felt like there was this rock n’ roll thing happening. I could see us going in that direction: something a bit more energised.”

The band’s next album could even see bassist Mark Stoermer make a full comeback after his role was cut short on ‘Pressure Machine’, which also features the return of guitarist Dave Keuning.

Ronnie said: “I’m just supposing here, but I think the whole COVID thing made people realise how good they have it. There have been some really kind remarks that I’ve never heard from the guys before that made saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to not be on a record any more – so let’s do this’.

“We’re very sobered up from the experience of being locked away. I do think that all four of us are going to be on this next record. We’ve already started messing around a bit, so that’s good.”

Before they release their eighth album, The Killers are planning on a world tour which has previously been rescheduled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will encompass both ‘Pressure Machine’ and their 2020 album, ‘Imploding the Mirage’, which they have been unable to play to live audiences because of the health crisis.

Ronnie told NME magazine: “I always knew ‘Imploding the Mirage’ would last. It has marinated in a nice way for me. I think it’s one of our best records. I’m probably more excited to play those songs live now than ever.”

Brandon added he hopes ‘Imploding the Mirage’ is “remembered fondly” by fans as “something that was a salve” amid the pandemic.