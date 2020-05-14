Brandon Flowers and Elbow will join surviving members of JOY DIVISION in an event to mark the 40th anniversary of Ian Curtis' death.

Bernard Sumner and STEPHEN MORRIS will open up about their memories of their late bandmate - who tragically took his own life in 1980 aged 23 - in 'Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Ian Curtis', which will be livestreamed on Monday (18.05.20) evening.

The Killers frontman will discuss the influence Joy Division had on his own band, while Elbow will be among those performing in tribute, along with Kodaline, LoneLady and the Lottery Winners.

Maxine Peake and Ian's friend Mark Reeder will also give interviews.

The event, which will be hosted by Headstock and DJ/writer Dave Haslam, will be live-streamed on United We Stream's website and Facebook page.

It is billed as a ''special evening of music, poetry and conversation to remember the life and legacy of Ian Curtis'' and will also help mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Donations raised during the livestream will benefit mental health charity Manchester Mind, Nordoff Robins and the Mayor of Greater Manchester's Charity.

Further performers will be announced on Friday (15.05.20). It has not yet been mentioned if fourth Joy Division member, Peter Hook - who publicly fell out with the rest of the band some time ago - will be involved.

Meanwhile, Joy Division's second and final album, 'Closer', will be reissued in July, while three Factory Records 12″ singles will be re-pressed for the first time.

The record will be re-released on 17 July, the same day non-album singles 'Transmission, 'Atmosphere' and 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' are reissued with remastered audio.