Bradley Whitford has joined the cast of 'Rosaline', a new movie that reimagines Shakespeare's 'Romeo & Juliet'.
Bradley Whitford is to star in 'Rosaline'.
The 61-year-old actor has been tapped to feature in the new comedic take on 'Romeo & Juliet' – based on the novel 'When You Were Mine' by Rebecca Serle.
Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen have all been cast in the flick, which is being directed by Karen Maine.
The movie tells Shakespeare's iconic love story from the perspective of Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Dever) a sharp but idealistic young woman who just happens to be Romeo's most recent ex.
The story begins as Rosaline attempts to scupper the famous romance but turns into a journey of self-discovery as she ultimately works to get the star-crossed lovers back together.
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – who penned '(500) Days of Summer' – have written the script with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing the movie, with the rights to the project acquired by 20th Century Studios.
Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is set to star in the rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise' with George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Ol Parker's movie follows Wren Butler, a graduate from the University of Chicago who accompanies her best friend Lily on a post-graduation trip to Bali.
When she abruptly decides to marry a Balinese local, her divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) team up and try to stop her from repeating their mistake from 25 years previously.
Wren stays in Bali for the engagement/wedding festivities and finds her own romance with a local doctor.
Ted Melfi wrote the script from an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski.
Kaitlyn will be reunited with her 'Booksmart' co-star Billie Lourd in the highly-anticipated movie.
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Annie Parker is a fun-loving young woman struggling with the difficulties of motherhood, a husband...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...