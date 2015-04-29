When 29.04.2015
The stars of Broadway's 'The Elephant Man' Bradley Cooper, Alessandro Nivola and Patricia Clarkson were spotted laughing and joking together on the red carpet as they arrived for the Meet the 2015 Tony Nominees reception which was held at the Paramount Hotel in New York.
Other arrivals (potential honourees included) were 'Something Rotten!' stars Brian d'Arcy James and Christian Borle, Elisabeth Moss of 'The Heidi Chronicles', the star of 'The King and I' Ken Watanabe, Chita Rivera from 'The Visit' and the production's creator John Kander, and of course acting royalty Helen Mirren who is currently starring in 'The Audience'. Tony award winning actor and director Tommy Tune also made an appearance, ahead of his receipt of the Tony lifetime achievement award.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...