Bradley Cooper thinks the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a ''chiropractic adjustment for our culture''.

The Hollywood actor has been taking care of his mother Gloria during the health crisis, and Bradley thinks the world - and the movie industry - may look dramatically differently when life does eventually return to normality.

Bradley, 45, told Interview magazine: ''My hunch is that this is going to be a complete chiropractic adjustment for our culture. That question might be answered by how we all move forward - it's all changed now.''

The movie star explained that he's been been house-bound over recent months as he's tried to protect his beloved mother from the disease.

Bradley - who has Lea, three, with ex-partner Irina Shayk - shared: ''I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house.

''And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over.''

The 'Hangover' star has also been trying to keep his daughter entertained amid the ongoing health crisis.

Bradley - whose dad died of lung cancer in 2011 - joked he's been running a ''one-man pre-school'' during the pandemic.

He said: ''We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man pre-school. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.''