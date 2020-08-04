Bradley Cooper and Paul Thomas Anderson look set to join forces on a new coming-of-age drama movie set in the 1970s in California's San Fernando Valley.
Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie.
The 45-year-old actor is said to have entered discussions about appearing in the motion picture, an as-yet untitled coming-of-age drama movie.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is set in the 1970s in California's San Fernando Valley, and the project will tell multiple stories about a child actor attending high school there.
Anderson is a big fan of setting films in the Valley, which is where he grew up.
One of his best-known movies, 'Boogie Nights', was set in the Los Angeles location, as was 2002 romantic comedy-drama 'Punch-Drunk Love', which starred Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Anderson has penned the new movie and will also produce the project, which is now with MGM.
The motion picture's production, which was due to start in spring/ summer this year, has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and an autumn start is said to be the target.
Another of Cooper's projects, Guillermo Del Toro's horror movie 'Nightmare Alley', had to suspend filming due to the pandemic, and the director recently admitted it has been tough to safely accommodate the cast members, who also include Cate Blanchett.
He said: ''The blessing of having this cast is amazing, but the difficulties of rescheduling with all this are enormous. Because everybody is on the mend, everybody is going everywhere. You have to work around everybody's schedule.
''You have to be sterile, you have to have everybody in conditions that are almost clinical, but you have to re-enact the carnival with the extra and everything.
''The way you approach it is different.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...