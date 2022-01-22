Bradley Cooper says streaming has changed how he makes a living but he is grateful to Netflix for taking chances on movies that other companies wouldn't make.
Bradley Cooper says streaming has changed how he makes a living.
The 47-year-old actor admitted he has seen his profit margins decrease dramatically as he can no longer take a smaller upfront fee in exchange for a share of the box off profits, as he did with 'American Sniper' and 'A Star is Born'.
Speaking to Kim Masters on her KCRW show 'The Business', he said: "On a personal level, how I can make a living has completely changed. The upside [with taking a smaller upfront payment in exchange for a cut of the profits], if it was successful, is that I would be paid a lot more. Those days are completely gone and there is trepidation I have with that. No question, no question."
However, Cooper is grateful to streaming services like Netflix for taking a chance on movies, which he thinks would previously not have been made, such as his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro' co-starring Jeremy Strong and Carey Mulligan.
He said: "I’m just so lucky that Netflix is going to pay for the movie. But that’s just so the movie can get made but there’s no back end. That’s for the love of the game. That’s why I’m doing that movie and I’m so grateful that they’re allowing me to make it. Scott Stuber [head of original film at Netflix], thank the Lord. Netflix is the only place that would make that movie."
And Bradley doesn't believe that where a movie is seen can affect how it is received.
He explained: "The thing that I always go back to, great content will hit you right between the eyes, no matter what it is, if it’s an incredible haiku. It can stay with you for years and change your life.
"The movies that changed my life and inspired me to do what I do for a vocation were 'The Elephant Man', 'Godfather', 'Apocalypse Now', 'Shampoo', 'Coming Home' and 'Deer Hunter'. All of those movies I saw on a 16-inch television set."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...