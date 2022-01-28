George Clooney and Brad Pitt wanted to ensure their new movie had a theatrical release.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney accepted lower fees to ensure their new movie hits theatres.
The Hollywood stars - who have starred together in many projects together over the years, including ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Burn After Reading’ - are reuniting for the upcoming as-yet-untitled thriller helmed by 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts, which Apple Original Movies won the rights to in a fierce bidding war.
And Oscar-winner Clooney, who let slip that they were offered major wages for the motion picture, believes there is a place for movies to "co-exist" on the big screen and streaming platforms.
Clooney told Deadline: “And we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great.
“I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist. You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do. There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia [Roberts] right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”
The bidding war for the film - which is described as a “tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job” - was both an “extreme” and “exciting time” for Clooney, 60, and his 58-year-old co-star.
He added: “It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I.”
