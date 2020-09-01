Brad Pitt is ''very proud'' of his new Champagne.

The 56-year-old actor has owned the Miraval château and vineyard alongside his ex-wife Angelina Jolie since 2012, and has said the French château's latest release - a rosé Champagne named Fleur de Miraval - is a ''spectacular'' drink that he couldn't be more proud of.

Fleur de Miraval was first announced in January, and will debut in the US on October 15, with a price tag of $390 per bottle.

Speaking about the new product, Brad told People magazine: ''For me, Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one colour.''

The Champagne was created using the unique ''saignée'' method, which has been shrouded in secrecy and took Miraval five years to perfect.

Brad added of the method: ''The result is spectacular and I'm very proud of it.''

The first edition release of Fleur de Miraval will be limited to just 20,000 bottles, and Brad says he doesn't view the brand as another ''celebrity wine'', as he insists he and those at Miraval are ''in it for the long term''.

He explained: ''Miraval isn't a 'celebrity' wine for me. Above all, it's a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we're in it for the long term. It's not just a passing trend.''

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star and Angelina, 45, found the property in 2008, and finalised the purchase of the vineyard in 2012.

Although their 2016 separation fuelled speculation they would sell the 1200-acre French estate, sources have insisted they remain committed to the property, viewing it as ''an investment for their children''.