Stunt coordinator Greg Rementer has revealed Brad Pitt did pretty much all of his own stunts for 'Bullet Train'.
Brad Pitt did "95 per cent" of his stunts himself for 'Bullet Train'.
The Hollywood actor portrays assassin Ladybug in David Leitch's hotly-awaited star-studded flick, which is based on the Japanese Novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka.
And the movie's stunt coordinator, Greg Rementer, has revealed he was amazed by "natural-born athlete" Brad's fighting and said the likes of Michael Shannon also "excelled" in training for the physical side of things.
Greg told Vulture: "Brad did 95 per cent of his physical stunts — the fighting. He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there! Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian [Tyree Henry], Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show 'Warrior' — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of stuff."'
'Fight Club' star Brad, 57, won an Oscar for his portrayal of stunt man Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' last year.
'Bullet Train' tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan.
Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny also make up the cast.
The script comes from Zak Olkewicz and, as well as helming the motion picture, David – who helmed 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw' – is also producing with his wife Kelly McCormick through their company 87North. Antonie Fuqua and Kat Samick are also producing, while Brittany Morrissey will executive produce.
