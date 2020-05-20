Brad Pitt has congratulated the graduates of Missouri State University.

The 56-year-old actor - who was born in Oklahoma but moved to Missouri as a child - cheered on the students who had completed their degrees but were unable to have an official graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic and wished them good luck for the future.

A message from the university's Twitter account said: ''We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad.''

It was accompanied by a video message from the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor, which read: ''Hi everyone! Brad here from quarantine, with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! Yeah!

''It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

''So, you did it! You made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big.''

Brad isn't the only star to have sent congratulations to this year's graduates.

Pharrell Williams said in a recent message: ''A great speech, like a great song comes from the heart. It's only when the words flow from authentic emotions that it can actually really resonate with the many, versus the few.

''This video you're about to see does exactly that. It was written and produced by graduating seniors in Arizona's high schools to provide words of inspiration to their classmates. What they created has grown, and they are now joined by other seniors from across the us.''

Yara Shahidi admitted she was ''inspired'' by the young people of today.

She said: ''These last 12 years of school has prepared you all to go out into the world and be global citizens, just like it's done for me. And even though we are amidst circumstances that have affected our families, our friends, and communities, I'm inspired by how many of you all continue to ask, 'How can I be of service?' ''

And Oprah Winfrey also sent a message of support to the ''pandemic class''.

She said: ''You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you.

''But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.''