Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio have bonded over their love of motorbikes.

The pair - who became close friends after co-starring in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' - have been enjoying exploring Los Angeles together on their bikes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Brad is a huge fan of motorcycles and now Leo loves it too.

''They've been on different routes all over LA, from Malibu Canyon to some more challenging routes such as Decker Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive.''

And the pair are even planning a road trip together later in the year.

The insider added: ''They're planning a big road trip later this year once everything calms down.

''This bromance is now a fully fledged friendship.''

The motorbike rides come after it was revealed that Brad, 56, and Leonardo, 45, previously bonded over their shared love of pottery and spent their evenings ''creating art'' at Brad's sculpting studio.

A source said: ''Brad's got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it.

''They sometimes hang out with Brad's artist pals, but other times it's just the two of them.

''Leo brings sandwiches over and they spend their boys' nights creating art until the early hours.''