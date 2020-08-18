Brad Pitt and Jimmy Kimmel have joined the cast of the 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' charity table read.

The 56-year-old actor and 52-year-old talk show host have both been added to the star studded ensemble for Dane Cook's upcoming 'Feelin' A-Live' virtual event raising money for emergency relief organisation CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

As reported by Deadline, Pitt and Kimmel have joined the cast alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding and Matthew Mcconaughey.

Comedian Cook will present the virtual read-through of the 1982 teen comedy, which will benefit Sean Penn's humanitarian charity CORE.

The special event - set to be broadcast on August 20 on the organisation's Facebook and TikTok page - is unrehearsed and will feature a special introduction from director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe.

It is unclear who will be playing who in the movie but Penn has confirmed that he will not be reprising his role as Spicoli.

The 59-year-old actor added in a previous statement: ''On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give our work.

''I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!''

Amy said: ''I'm honoured that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it.

''And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart, and I fully support CORE and all of his causes.''