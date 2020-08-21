Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest children are ''acutely aware'' of their divorce battle.

The former couple were declared legally divorced in April 2019, but parts of their case remain unresolved, and three of their children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16 and Zahara, 15 - know the details of the case.

A source told Us Weekly: ''Maddox, Pax and Zahara are acutely aware of the back-and-forth of the divorce.''

Brad, 56, and Maddox have been estranged for some time and Angelina previously revealed she separated from Brad for the ''wellbeing'' of her family.

Speaking about her decision, she said: ''I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.''

The 45-year-old actress has remained silent on the ins and outs of her divorce, but admitted it has meant many ''lies'' have surfaced about what really happened.

She added: ''Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.''

And Angelina - who also has Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivenne, 12 with Brad - opened up about how she adopted some of her children, and how exciting and wonderful their journeys have been.

She shared: ''Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time. All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Learn from them. It's the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other's worlds.''