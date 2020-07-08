Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are amicably co-parenting after ''a lot of family therapy'' and the pair reportedly now have a much more cordial relationship.
The former couple had an acrimonious split in 2016 with their divorce finalised last year and insiders have revealed that the pair - who have children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, together - now have a much more cordial relationship.
A source told PEOPLE: ''They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again. Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.
''It's taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.''
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that ever since Brad, 56, and Angelina, 45, reached a custody agreement, their relationship improved enormously.
An insider explained: ''Brad and Angelina have come a long way.
''To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting.
''Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.''
