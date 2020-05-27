Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been ''getting along better'' since agreeing a custody schedule for their children.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been ''getting on better'' since agreeing on the custody schedule for their children.
The pair split in 2016 and were legally divorced last year but are said to be on good terms after finally agreeing arrangements for their six children - Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Brad's kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children.
''He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.''
The 56-year-old actor is also ''proud'' of daughter Shiloh and is excited about celebrating her 14th birthday on Wednesday (27.05.20).
The insider added: ''Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh's birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake.
''Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is good to her brothers and sisters.''
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's marriage to Angelina, 44, was officially declared over in April 2019 and it was reported that the relationship was ''the best it's been since their split''.
A source said at the time: ''Brad and Angelina have come a long way.
''To the surprise of many of their closest friends, their communication has improved tremendously and they're both dedicated to co-parenting.
''Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...