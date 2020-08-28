Brad Goreski thinks the late Joan Rivers would have loved Duchess Meghan's fashion sense.

The 43-year-old television personality worked with the late actress - who passed away in 2014 - and her daughter Melissa Rivers on the celebrity fashion critique show 'Fashion Police', and has said he's sure that the style choices of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would have received top marks from the Hollywood icon.

He said: ''Meghan has really good style. So I don't know if there would be really much to touch there. Joan's voice was specific and so unique that it's very hard to think what she would come up with. But I'm sure she would be having a lot of fun as she always did with everyone in Hollywood.''

And Brad himself is also a fan of the 38-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle and was an actress before she married Prince Harry in 2018 - as he applauded her for using her platform for good.

He added to Us Weekly magazine: ''I love her style and I love what she's doing with her platform, her and Harry.

''[Me and my husband, Gary Janetti, are] fans of them. We both love the royal family. What Meghan has done in the royal family and outside of it now is just extraordinary.''

Meanwhile, Meghan - who has 15-month-old son Archie with Harry - was named 2019's Most Powerful Fashion Icon in Lyst's Year in Fashion report last year.

The former 'Suits' actress' outfits sparked, on average, a whopping 216 per cent increase in searches for something similar.

Her love of shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa saw searches for these grow by 45 per cent whilst her Club Monaco dress sold out in less than a day, with a 570 per cent spike in searches about it. Wearing a J Crew skirt saw searches from the brand grow by over 100 per cent.