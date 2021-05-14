Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renee Wilson have joined the cast of ‘Indiana Jones 5’, where they will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to play the titular archaeologist.
The ‘Logan’ star and the 31-year-old actress will both star in the fifth instalment of the iconic action franchise alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to play the titular archaeologist.
James Mangold is directing the movie in place of Steven Spielberg, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann are also on board to star.
Plot details are still being kept under wraps, and it’s unclear what roles the new additions will play in the fifth film.
Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’.
Meanwhile, Harrison previously said he wouldn’t make another ‘Indiana Jones’ movie unless he was sure the production team could “kill it”.
Citing the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , he said: "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing.
"The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it.
"We're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."
'Indiana Jones' 5 was first announced in 2016 and originally scheduled to be released in July 2019. It was then pushed back a year, before being delayed for another 12 months until July 2021 after Jonathan Kasdan - whose father Lawrence Kasdan wrote 1981's 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' - was brought on board to work on the script after original screenwriter David Koepp departed the project.
The most recent film in the series was 2008's 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', which earned over $790.6 million at the global box office.
