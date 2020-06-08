Boy George will film 'The Voice Australia' remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old singer has been forced to mentor artists from his London home on the show as he and fellow coach Kelly Rowland cannot enter Australia due to travel restrictions.

The other two coaches, Guy Sebastian and Delta Goodrem, will be able to draw on guest mentors including The Veronicas and Marcia Hines.

Earlier episodes of the show had been filmed before social distancing rules were put in place and Boy George believes the programme will inevitably change halfway through the series due to the restrictions.

The Culture Club frontman told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: ''There's nothing quite like doing something in person. Virtual b****ing. That's going to be a new one.

''But we're just going to try and make it work. I'll still be able to enjoy the performances, still give my advice in terms of mentoring. And I'm going to entrust The Veronicas to carry that message. At the end of the day, we're going to do everything to make it as fun and as entertaining as possible.''

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker admits that he has been alone since lockdown began and is looking forward to seeing the other coaches again.

He said: ''I'm weirdly missing the other coaches which is unexpected. I can't wait to dress up [for the livestream].''

Meanwhile, Boy George - whose real name is George O'Dowd - recently revealed that his mother Dinah had been released from hospital after suffering a ''problem with her heart or lungs''.

He insisted that the hospitalisation had nothing to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but said he had been worried for her health whilst in hospital amid the health crisis.

He said: ''My mum's good, she's back home now. She was in hospital for two days, luckily it was not corona related so that's good. And it wasn't what we initially thought so everything about it was just getting her home from the hospital because obviously with everything that's going on, my mum's 82 so it's not the best place for her to be.''