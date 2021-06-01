Boy George has unveiled a new song, 'The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread'.

The singer has released a brand new track soon to mark his upcoming 60th birthday, which has been penned by Benny D and Boy George himself, whilst the accompanying video stars Samantha Renke, who directed herself in the visual, with Boy George revealing he has wanted to work with her for some time.

Speaking about the new track and its accompanying video, he said: "As soon I finished this song I had only one person in mind to be in the video. I have talked with Samantha for a long while about working together and lockdown made it difficult. However, check out Samantha’s directorial debut. All the scenes and characters are filmed by her. Her humour and beauty are perfect for this song!"

It comes after it was announced that Boy George & Culture Club would be performing at a series of exclusive UK outdoor shows as part of the Heritage Live Concert Series for 2021.

Best known for their hit tracks including 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me', 'Karma Chameleon', 'Church Of The Poison Mind', 'Victims', 'It's A Miracle' and 'The War Song', the group will perform at Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath in London on June 26, the South of England Showground in West Sussex on Saturday July 17, Englefield House in West Berkshire on Saturday July 24, and Audley End House and Gardens in Essex on Thursday August 12.

Lulu will be a special guest at all four events whilst Kim Wilde will appear at Englefield House and Audley End House and Gardens and Gabrielle will perform at Kenwood House and the South of England Showground. DJ Fat Tony will get the party going at all four shows.