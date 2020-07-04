Bono calls radio shows under a fake name, and says he ''puts on a voice'' to participate in listener phone-in discussions.
Bono calls radio shows under a fake name.
The U2 frontman admitted he likes to ''put on a voice'' and participate in listener phone-in discussions, but hasn't done so for a while.
He told Q magazine: ''I've been known to ring up radio call-in shows, put on a voice and take a position. Not for a while though. Might need to get back into it.''
The 'One' hitmaker's real name is Paul Hewson, but few people call him by his first name and he corrects those that use it in dramatic fashion.
He said: ''It's a crazy name Paul, I know that. I accept that.
''Occasionally, I am reminded by an old neighbour that I'm still Paul from 10 Cedarwood Road. I like to retort with an obscure Beatles reference, 'Paul? Paul is dead...'
''I will explain that 'My name is Bono Sir f***ing Bono to you and I'm the singer with the greatest rock n roll band on the north side of Dublin.'
''That usually works but sometimes a smart-a**e will throw in, 'What about Aslan?' knowing I might agree with that point.''
The 60-year-old rocker - who has children Jordan, 31, Eve, 28, Elijah, 20, and John, 19 - claimed the best piece of advice he's ever been given is to always use the bathroom in private.
He said: ''Joe Dolan, the late great showband singer, told me, 'Never let the punters see you taking a p**s.' And that was some great advice. He was standing next to me at the time.''
Meanwhile, Bono claimed he's got some perfect blackmail material on Matt Damon after the actor accidentally called him a number of times recently.
Asked about pocket dialling people, he said: ''Probably Matt Damon. He spent most of lockdown across the road in Dublin. There was a lot of FaceTime... some intentional, some not so. I heard some stuff I shouldn't have heard... I have a lot on Damon. A Lot.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
Across The Universe Trailer Starring: Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess, Joe AndersonAt once gritty, whimsical...