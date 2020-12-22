Bono has joined the cast of 'Sing 2'.

The U2 frontman will make his animated movie debut in the forthcoming film, which will also see Pharrell Williams and Halsey join reprising stars Matthew Mcconaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, and Tori Kelly.

In the motion picture, koala Buster Moon - played by McConaughey - and his cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza, but they have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star Clay Calloway, who is portrayed by Bono, to join them.

Buster and his cast, who include mother pig Rosita (Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Kelly) and porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll), set their sights on debuting a new show at Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

After sneaking into the Crystal Entertainment offices, they spontaneously pitch an idea to ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) that rock legend Calloway will be performing in their new show - despite having never met him.

As a result, Buster sets out on a quest to try to track down Calloway, who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn’t been seen since, and convince him to perform in the show.

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti will also take on new roles in the movie, which is written and directed by Garth Jennings.

The movie is due to drop in January 2022, and is a sequel to 2016's 'Sing'.