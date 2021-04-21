Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to "true genius" Jim Steinman.

The legendary rock composer and record producer – who wrote and produced huge hits for the likes of Meat Loaf, Air Supply, Celine Dion and Bonnie – passed away on Monday (19.04.21) in Connecticut, aged 73, according to a report from the state’s medical examiner obtained by TMZ, and tributes have flooded in for the late star.

His long-time friend and musical collaborator, who he composed the Grammy-nominated hit ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ for, admitted "the world is a better place for his life and his work and a worse one for his passing".

In a touching tribute, the 69-year-old singer wrote on Twitter: "I am absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of my long-term friend and musical mentor Jim Steinman. Jim wrote and produced some of the most iconic rock songs of all time and I was massively privileged to have been given some of them by him.

"I made two albums with Jim, despite my record company initially thinking he wouldn't want to work with me. Thankfully, they were wrong, and can say without any doubt that Jim was a true genius. He was also a funny, kind, supportive, and deeply caring human being and the world is a better place for his life and his work and a worse one for his passing. I will always be grateful to him for the opportunity to work with him and also to know him too."

Celine, who made Steinman's track ‘It's All Coming Back to Me Now’ a hit in 1996, said it was "one of the greatest privileges" of her career to work with him.

She posted to Instagram: "I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Steinman.

"He was a musical genius... an amazing producer and songwriter... and having the opportunity to work with him was one of the greatest privileges of my career. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

As of the time of writing, the cause of Steinman’s death is unclear, but it appears his passing was sudden, as there was a medical emergency call to his home in the early hours on Sunday (18.04.21) to transport a male patient.