Directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly are set to produce a sequel to their sports comedy flick 'Kingpin'.
A 'Kingpin' sequel is in the works.
Directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly are set to produce a sequel to their 1996 sports comedy flick and according to the website Collider, the movie is currently in active development at Village Roadshow Pictures.
The original 'Kingpin' starred Woody Harrelson as bowling prodigy Roy Munson, whose career in the sport is ruined when he suffers a crippled hand after being conned by legend of the sport Ernie McCracken (Bill Murray).
Years later, Roy gets another shot at the big time when he discovers the Amish bowling prodigy Ishmael (Randy Quaid).
Vanessa Angel, Chris Elliott, Rob Moran and Lin Shaye also featured in the cast of the movie.
The plot and setting of the 'Kingpin' sequel are being kept under wraps and additional creative elements are still to be determined in front of and behind the camera.
It is also unclear if the Farrelly brothers will have a hand in the script as the first film was penned by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan. According to sources, no cast members are attached to the movie yet.
Meanwhile, Woody has been cast as Heinrich Himmler's real-life physician in 'The Man with the Miraculous Hands'.
The 59-year-old actor will play Felix Kersten, who was the private doctor for Himmler - the head of the SS and known as one of the architects of the Holocaust.
The World War II thriller will be directed by Oren Moverman and based on Joseph Kessel's novel 'The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor'.
The movie will be the third time Moverman and Harrelson have worked together after 'Rampart' and 'The Messenger'.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
After getting held hostage and nearly killed in 'Dumb and Dumber', the only trauma Lloyd...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
One week of freedom, no questions asked with no repercussions. Fred and Rick are best...
Another year, another Farrelly brothers production.This time out, we get American Pie alum Chris Klein...