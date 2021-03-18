Bob Odenkirk has been training for his role in 'Nobody' since 2017.

The 58-year-old actor takes on the role of a mild-mannered father whose past gets reignited when someone breaks into his home and he admits he has been training for it for the last four years.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip of the movie, where clips of his stunt training was shown, he said: "I started as a comedy writer in this business, so no exercise at all ... I knew that this was something that would really challenge me, personally ... I knew that I had to go to this whole another level if I wanted to actually do the fighting and not get hurt ... To me, the fun of doing this is to learn that new set of skills. I wanted to commit completely and go all the way into utter unapologetic rage."

Bob was announced to be starring in the thriller back in 2019.

The 'Better Call Saul' actor signed up for the movie from director Ilya Naishuller, which follows a 'nobody' Hutch Mansell, who is an average dad and overlooked husband. However, after thieves break into his home one night, his secret rage is unleashed, leading to the uncovering of huge secrets about his past.

Odenkirk also served as a producer with Marc Provissiero through Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

'John Wick' writer Derek Kolstad has penned the script, while David Leitch and Kelly McCormick have produced for 87North and Braden Aftergood produced for Eighty Two Films.