Bob Odenkirk enjoyed getting the opportunity to engage in fight scenes on the set of his new movie as it allowed him to release some of the pent-up emotion he had from being the victim of two break-ins.
Bob Odenkirk found his action scenes in 'Nobody' "cathartic" after two break-ins.
The 'Better Call Saul' actor revealed that he enjoyed getting the opportunity to engage in fight scenes on the set of his new movie as it allowed him to release some of the pent-up emotion he had from being the victim of two break-ins.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I never really got training in acting, so all I can ever do is draw from the feelings and experiences that I’ve had. This Mike Nichols book that Mark Harris just wrote ['Mike Nichols: A Life'] is so great because they talked about Mike’s way of directing and how he got people to know what he wanted. If a first date didn’t go well, he’d get people to know the feeling he wanted through a memory. You can imagine a shared memory that people have of awkwardness, sadness or whatever it is.
"So I think that’s how all actors work, but maybe there are some who don’t. That’s how I work, and I channeled all those feelings into it. It was absolutely cathartic, too. Getting to fake beat the s*** out of those guys on the bus left me feeling a little bit lighter."
And Bob, 58, loved training for his fight scenes and working on the action choreography.
He explained: "I’ll tell you what, though; I liked the training. I don’t like going to the gym, but this is training for a reason. You’re using your mind and your body. You have to think as you’re learning this choreography. So you’re always learning, and it’s a lot more fun to work out if you’re learning stuff."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
This dark, introspective drama hinges on one of Robin Williams' final film performances before his...
After travelling to Hawaii with George Clooney for The Descendants, Payne returns to middle America...
Sutter Keely thinks he has the perfect life; he's a high-school student with a car,...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
Remember that great Z-grade 1969 protest picture "Brothers Divided," about the conjoined twins drafted to...