Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley has led tributes to the late Toots Hibbert.

The reggae pioneer - who fronted the reggae and ska band Toots & the Maytals - passed away peacefully at a hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday (11.09.20), at the age of 77.

And following the sad news, Ziggy - who is the son of fellow reggae icon Bob Marley, who died in 1981 - took to social media to praise Hibbert as ''legendary''.

He wrote on Twitter: ''The Legendary Toots Hibbert has passed i spoke w/him a few wks ago told him how much i loved him we laughed & shared our mutual respect.

''He was a father figure to me his spirit is w/us his music fills us w/his energy i will never forget him RIP MIGHTY & POWERFUL NYAH FYAH BALL. (sic)''

Sir Lenny Henry, 62, also paid tribute to Hibbert, whose music had been a ''constant'' in his house growing up.

He said: ''So sorry to hear of Toots Hibbert's death. His music was a constant in our house growing up via Tighten up albums. His voice was powerful and adaptable to funk, soul, country, AND reggae. Rest in power... (sic)''

There were also messages posted on social media by Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis, and Reggae label Trojan Records, which released albums by Toots & the Maytals.

Emily wrote: ''Thanks for the incredible music and all the memories Toots. Here's one from 2010 on West Holts. Rest in peace. (sic)''

Whilst Trojan Records added: ''We are so sad to hear of the passing of Toots. A true pioneer who changed lives and brought so much joy through his music. We have lost a true legend. Your music will live on forever Fredrick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert. (sic)''

Hibbert's death was announced in a statement by his family on Friday night, after he had been taken to hospital in Jamaica after contracting coronavirus.

The statement read: ''It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel 'Toots' Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

''The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief.''

During his career, Hibbert released hits like 'Pressure Drop', 'Monkey Man', and 'Funky Kingston', and is credited with helping to bring reggae to the world's attention.

Hibbert is survived by his wife and seven of his eight children.