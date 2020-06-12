Bob Dylan has unveiled his upcoming album, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'.

Following the release of the record's singles, 'I Contain Multitudes', 'False Prophet' and the 17-minute-long epic, 'Murder Most Foul', the music legend has revealed the track-listing for his first studio album of original music since 2012's 'Tempest'.

Dylan announced the 10 tracks in an animated video posted on his social media pages.

'Rough and Rowdy' is released on June 19.

In March, the Nobel prize-winner returned with his first original piece of music in eight years, in the form of 'Murder Most Foul' - which is about the 1963 assassination of late former US President John F. Kennedy.

The song topped Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart, after being downloaded 10,000 times.

Dylan, 75, then followed it up with another reference-heavy track, 'I Contain Multitudes', which mentioned Anne Frank, Indiana Jones, Chopin and Beethoven.

He also shared his musings about life and death, fast cars, painting nudes and fast food.

One line goes: ''I paint landscapes and I paint nudes. I contain multitudes.''

The iconic singer/songwriter had only ever reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Like a Rolling Stone' in 1965 and 'Rainy Day Women #12 and #35' in 1966.

Whilst on the Adult Alternative Songs chart, 2000's 'Things Have Changed' placed at No2.

As part of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, Dylan had three number two tracks on the Mainstream Rock Songs list with 'Handle With Care', 'End of the Line' and 'She's My Baby'.

His songwriting on 'Blowin' in the Wind' saw Peter Paul & Mary top the Adult Contemporary chart with his song, whilst The Byrds' version of 'Mr Tambourine Man' topped the Hot 100.

The track also features references to The Beatles, The Who, Nat King Cole and the famous Woodstock festival.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet is set to star as Dylan in a new biopic.

The 'Little Women' star will portray the pop culture icon in the tentatively titled feature, 'Going Electric', which is to be helmed by 'Le Mans '66' director James Mangold.

The track-listing for 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' is:

1. 'I Contain Multitudes

2. 'False Prophet'

3. 'My Own Version of You'

4. 'I've Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You'

5. 'Black Rider'

6. 'Goodbye Jimmy Reed'

7. 'Mother of Muses'

8. 'Crossing the Rubicon'

9. 'Key West'

10. 'Murder Most Foul'