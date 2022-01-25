Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony in a deal thought to be worth around $200 million.

The agreement features all of the legendary musician's work since 1962, starting with his self-titled debut album, and up to 2020's 'Rough and Rowdy Ways', and the 80-year-old star - who has sold more than 125 million records worldwide - is pleased to have signed the landmark deal.

Bob said: "Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records.

"I'm glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong."

While Sony have not confirmed the financial details, Billboard estimates Bob's master recordings are now worth $200 million or more.

Bob - who is known for songs such as 'Mr. Tambourine Man', 'Like A Rolling Stone' and 'Make You Feel My Love' - was signed to Sony Music Entertainment's (SME) Columbia Records in October 1961 by the label's John Hammond, and he recorded his debut album that same year.

Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group added: "Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership.

"Bob is one of music's greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius.

"The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we're thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family.

"We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations."

This comes after Bruce Springsteen sold his entire back catalogue of music to Sony in December, for an estimated $500 million.

And earlier this month, Warner Chappell Music purchased the publishing rights to David Bowie's "entire body of work" from the late star's estate for more than $250 million.