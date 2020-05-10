Bob Dylan has hailed Little Richard as his ''guiding light''.

The 78-year-old icon has paid a glowing tribute to the late music star, who died of bone cancer on Saturday (09.05.20) at the age of 87.

In a series of tweets, Dylan wrote: ''I just heard the news about Little Richard and I'm so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.

''I played some shows with him in Europe in the early nineties and got to hang out in his dressing room a lot. He was always generous, kind and humble. And still dynamite as a performer and a musician and you could still learn plenty from him.

''In his presence he was always the same Little Richard that I first heard and was awed by growing up and I always was the same little boy. Of course he'll live forever. But it's like a part of your life is gone. (sic)''

Rolling Stones star Sir Mick Jagger has also paid a glowing tribute to the late icon.

He said: ''I'm so saddened to hear about the passing of Little Richard.

''He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the mid 50s.

''When we were on tour with him I would watch his moves every night and learn from him how to entertain and involve the audience and he was always so generous with advice to me.

''He contributed so much to popular music. I will miss you Richard, God bless.''