Bob Dylan wanted to record a cover version of Foo Fighters song ‘Everlong’ and is a huge fan of the indie band, frontman Dave Grohl.
Bob Dylan wanted to record a cover version of Foo Fighters song ‘Everlong’.
The ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ hitmaker invited the band to open up for him on a 2008 tour and frontman Dave Grohl recalled being “terrified” when summoned to meet with the legendary singer, only for him to heap praise on the group and their music.
Speaking to Uncut magazine, Grohl said: “All I could see was his silhouette, he had a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head, a black leather jacket, black jeans and black boots on. He was leaning against the wall with his arms crossed.
“I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey Bob, how’re you doing?’ He’s like, ‘Hey man, how’s it going?’
“We talked for a little bit and he thanked us for being on the tour and then he said, ‘Man, what’s that song you guys got? “The only thing I’ll ever ask of you is to promise not to stop when I say when.” ‘
“I said, ‘Oh, that’s ‘Everlong’. He said, ‘That’s a great song man, I should do that song.’
“I was like, ‘You know, I think you’ve got enough good songs to hold you over.’ “
The brief meeting remains one of the highlights of former Nirvana drummer Grohl’s career.
He said: “Honestly, it was one of the most incredible experiences of my entire life. It was f****** terrifying –but he couldn’t have been nicer.”
Producer Arthur Baker also recalled hearing Dylan sing a surprising choice of cover during downtime in the studio when they were working on his ‘Empire Burlesque’ record.
He said: “I was mixing something one night and hearing something really weird beneath it.
“So I turned the volume down quickly and it was Bob singing ‘Like a Virgin’ on acoustic guitar.
“He was figuring out how to play Madonna. We’d already finished the record and he’d say to me, ‘I’d like to make a record like Prince of Madonna. Can we do that?’ He was a joker. He liked to f*** with me, y’know?”
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Lerner, utilizing footage shot for his folk festival documentaries, presents Dylan in context with full...
Masked & Anonymous, as a title, comes across as a vague, artsy moniker as inaccessible...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...