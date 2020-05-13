Bob Dylan has cancelled his US summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic singer songwriter - who was set to kick off his live run in Bend, Oregon on June 4 - has had to axe his planned dates rather than postpone them because they couldn't be rescheduled for later in the year.

A statement on Twitter read: ''To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled.

''We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff.

''Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.''

Over the weekend, Dylan took to social media to pay tribute to the late Little Richard after the legendary rock and roll musician died of bone cancer on Saturday (09.05.20) at the age of 87.

the 78-year-old star wrote: ''I just heard the news about Little Richard and I'm so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.

''I played some shows with him in Europe in the early nineties and got to hang out in his dressing room a lot. He was always generous, kind and humble. And still dynamite as a performer and a musician and you could still learn plenty from him.

''In his presence he was always the same Little Richard that I first heard and was awed by growing up and I always was the same little boy. Of course he'll live forever. But it's like a part of your life is gone. (sic)''