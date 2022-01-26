A Blur reunion has been suggested to honour the man who signed the Britpop legends.

Andy Ross, the co-founder of Food Records who signed the 'Song 2' rockers in 1990, sadly passed away aged 66 this week.

And 'Right Here, Right Now' hitmakers Jesus Jones have called on their former label mates to perform in his memory.

In a touching tribute on Twitter, the group wrote: “We’re heartbroken at the loss of Andy Ross, one half of the mighty Food Records.

“Without him, we’d have never been able to do what we did. We’ll always be grateful, and we’ll always miss him. Goodbye boss xxx.”

Blur sticksman Dave Rowntree penned: “Really sad to learn of the passing of my friend and mentor Andy Ross. He was one of the good ones – generous, warm, and kind.”

And Jesus Jones have reached out to Damon Albarn and co to ask them to get the band back together.

They wrote: “Hey [Blur], what do you say we get Food back together, and do something for Andy? Just a thought x.”

The 'Info Freak' group - who are fronted by Mike Edwards - then called on all Food Records alumni to get together to honour Andy's life and career, tagging the likes of Dubstar, The Supernaturals and Crazyhead.

They added: "Hey @blurofficial, what do you say we get Food back together, and do something for Andy? @dubstarUK @t_supernaturals @CrazyheadUK @DieselParkWest_ Just a thought x."

Blur haven't toured together since their 2015 run in support of their comeback LP, 'The Magic Whip', though Damon reunited with Dave, Graham and bassist Alex James at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

Frontman Damon - who recently dropped his second solo record, 'The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows' - recently teased that he's set to start discussing a reunion with his bandmates.

Asked if Blur is finished, he insisted: “Not at all."

The 53-year-old star continued: “I am just about to have a conversation with people about Blur and I would love to sing all those songs again. I miss the songs. I miss playing with Blur."

In August, lead guitarist Graham Coxon insisted he'd be up for reuniting with the group when the time is right.

He said: “That’s always been the thing with Blur – they’ll do it when they really need to and not for any other reason. It doesn’t really seem genuine to just get back together and just do gigs for a bit of spondage. We need to have some sort of focus for how we would work.”