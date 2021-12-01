Blue are "always recording" and could show off some new material in 2022.

The 'One Love' hitmakers - whose debut album 'All Rise' dropped this week in 2001 - are hitting the road next year to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and they have teased the possibility of them playing some new songs live.

Simon Webbe told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I'd like to say we are always recording, we've always got ideas, whether we're going to marry it up with the 20th anniversary, we're not sure."

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old star - who is in the band with Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Antony Costa - shrugged off criticism of them heading on tour for the money.

He quipped: "Well, who doesn't? This is our job."

Antony added: "We're entitlted to earn money, we've got bills to pay."

In the past, all four members of the group have been declared bankrupt, but Lee noted the tour will benefit others beyond the quartet.

He explained: "It's not just about us making money, there's a whole team behind us. It's generating jobs for others."

In 2017, Simon confirmed he and his bandmates were back in the studio working on a follow-up to 2015's 'Colours', which was their final album released on Sony Music.

At the time, Lee was in 'EastEnders', Duncan in 'Hollyoaks' and Antony was appearing in an Agatha Christie play, so the boys had limited time to work on the new tunes.

Simon said at the time: "We're in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We're going to Latvia tomorrow. We're constantly working, at least two or three times a month."

However, Blue admitted in 2019 that they would be focusing on live shows.

The 'Guilty' hitmaker added how he and his bandmates - who formed in 2000 and have continued to play shows over the years - keep one another grounded.

Simon - who released his first solo album in 11 years 'Smile' that October - said: "[If] the attitude is that we're getting above our station, the other three will bring you back into line. We're very, very grateful to be in the position that we are."