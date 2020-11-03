Blossoms have announced a new documentary and teased their "reflective" new album.

Tom Ogden and co are set to release the film 'Back To Stockport' on Amazon Prime, a look back at the 'Charlemagne' group's 2019 performance at their home city in Greater Manchester's Edgeley Park - the home to Stockport County FC - on November 8.

The frontman said: "We’ve worked with Charlie [Watts, long-term collaborator] on-and-off since the band started really, so when the opportunity to make something together surrounding the homecoming show in Stockport came about, we jumped at the chance.

“We think he’s really captured the spirit of the band, and being a friend, he was able to get the natural moments you don’t normally see in a band documentary. We love the film and hope you do too!”

Director Charlie added: “To be able to make a film about them playing to a sold-out show in our home tome of Stockport was something I’ll never forget. I think the film gives an intimate insight into the amazing bond and togetherness this band has. They grew up as best friends and it really does show on the screen.”

'Back To Stockport' will go behind-the-scenes with the band - which is also comprised of Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst,

Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - and feature interviews with each member.

Fans can also expect to see footage of fan-favourites such as ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘Blow’, ‘My Favourite Room’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’, and ‘Charlemagne’.

Meanwhile, speaking about what has inspired their follow-up to January's 'Foolish Loving Spaces', Tom told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "What has happened in the world has made me more reflective.

"I'm usually more escapist, making up stories in my head.

"In the songs we've done so far, I'm looking back on my twenties and the life I've chosen for myself."

As well as being available to watch on Amazon Prime, 'Back To Stockport' will be available to view on YouTube for 24 hours only from 8pm (BST) on November 7.