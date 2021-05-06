Blossoms have finished work on their "real special" fourth studio album.

The 'There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)' group - who performed at the first non-socially distanced COVID-19 pilot gig in over a year at Sefton Park in Liverpool at the weekend - have confirmed that they have completed their follow-up to 2020's 'Foolish Loving Spaces' and are just tweaking the artwork.

Frontman Tom Ogden told NME: “Yeah, we’ve done it, so it’s recorded and we’re sorting all the other stuff out now, like the artwork and all that sort of stuff.

“We’ve had a bit more time to finesse that side of it, which we haven’t had in the past so I feel like it’s going to be a real special album.”

Speaking previously about what has inspired the upcoming LP, Tom said: "What has happened in the world has made me more reflective.

"I'm usually more escapist, making up stories in my head.

"In the songs we've done so far, I'm looking back on my twenties and the life I've chosen for myself."

The prolific band released the 'Isolation Covers' collection in 2020, which featured their takes of classics by the likes of Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, and The Beatles, as well as the film 'Back To Stockport' on Amazon Prime.

The latter looked back at the 'Charlemagne' group's 2019 performance at their home city of Stockport in Greater Manchester's Edgeley Park - the home to Stockport County FC.

Tom said in a statement at the time: "We’ve worked with Charlie [Watts, long-term collaborator] on-and-off since the band started really, so when the opportunity to make something together surrounding the homecoming show in Stockport came about, we jumped at the chance.

“We think he’s really captured the spirit of the band, and being a friend, he was able to get the natural moments you don’t normally see in a band documentary. We love the film and hope you do too!”