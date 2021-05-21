Blondie are set to release the six-track soundtrack EP, 'Blondie: Vivir En La Habana'.

To accompany the upcoming Rob Roth-helmed short film documenting their iconic 2019 live debut performance in Havana, Cuba, which is due out later this year, Debbie Harry and co will release the mini album featuring special guests Carlos Alfonso, Ele Valdés and María del Carmen Ávila of Cuba's Síntesis.

The collection includes performances of 'Heart of Glass', 'Rapture' and renditions of 'The Tide is High' and 'Wipe Off My Sweat'.

The latter two tracks are available digitally now, ahead of the EP's release on July 16.

Debbie said: “We had wonderful Cuban musicians join us for the performances - vocalists, percussionists, horn players - they added a terrific level of excitement to our songs. On ‘The Tide Is High’, Síntesis vocalists Ele Valdés and Maria del Carmen Avila sang with me and did the original harmonies that John Holt had put on the song, it was incredibly beautiful. Latin music has always been part of the feel of New York, so it was amazing to finally be able to put a very personal touch on the heartbeat of Cuba. VIVA!”

Drummer Clem Burke commented: “This was a great opportunity to experience the sights and sounds of Cuba. It is such a beautiful and friendly country. There is so much appreciation for art, music and nature. The Cuban people have a joy for life, and it was amazing to experience that first hand."

A press release states that the film "touches on subjects ranging from the influence of Cuban artists, the crossover from Havana to New York City, politics and the last minute surprise and disappointment that Chris Stein [guitarist] unexpectedly wasn’t able to attend."

The description continues: "Under Roth’s direction, the film, which features narration from Debbie, Chris, and Clem, presents a meditation on this formative trip, showcasing highlights from the two-night live musical performances, as well as unique, intimate behind-the-scenes moments captured throughout their time in Cuba. It is a dream-like portrait of this legendary band’s first experience in Havana and of the magical exchange between musicians from the two cities each call home and their intertwined influence."

The director added: “When this opportunity came up I could not imagine not documenting it. I knew it was going to be special somehow.

"We were there for a short period of time but we managed to pack in some really beautiful moments, and authentic interactions with people think that is what the title of the film is all about: being ALIVE in Havana, not just living there. So for me the music, the live performances, watching all the Cuban people enjoy life, and the expressions on their faces… that is being ALIVE.”

The short will receive its debut at Tribeca Festival in June, while in the UK, a premiere will take place at Sheffield Doc/Fest.

Meanwhile, Debbie and Chris' 'In Conversation' book tour, is now set for February 2022.

The 'Blondie: Vivir En La Habana' track-listing is:

1. The Tide Is High

2. Long Time

3. Wipe Off My Sweat

4. 'Heart of Glass'

5. 'Rapture'

6. 'Dreaming'