Blondie will be joined by Garbage on their 'Against All Odds' 2021 UK tour.

Debbie Harry and co have announced their first run of shows this side of the pond in four years, which will see the 'Heart of Glass' hitmakers joined on the road by the Shirley Manson-fronted outfit.

The 10-date tour kicks off at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on November 6, 2021, and wraps at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 21, 2021.

Debbie said: “Next year's UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid '70s. The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting."

It's not the first time Blondie have shared the stage with Garbage, as they hit the road together in 2017.

The 75-year-old music legend continued: “Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again. We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Makenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!”

Blondie's drummer Clem Burke commented: “We’re all looking forward to returning to perform in our favourite place in the world.

“Against the odds, hoping for a happy & healthy November 2021 Blondie UK Tour!“

And 'Stupid Girl' singer Shirley, 54, added: “We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK. They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers.”

Tickets for the 'Against All Odds' tour go on general sale on October 23 from 10am.

Blondie's 'Against All Odds' tour date are:

November 6, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

November 8, Utilita Arena Birmingham

November 9, AO Arena Manchester

November 11, Bonus Arena Hull

November 12, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

November 14, The Brighton Centre

November 16, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 18, The O2 Arena London

November 20, The SSE Hydro Glasgow

November 21, First Direct Arena Leeds