Blondie singer Debbie Harry is releasing her own sustainable fashion line called HOPE, which will consist of a full range eco -friendly garments.
Blondie star Debbie Harry has launched an eco-fashion collection with designers Vin + Omi.
The 75-year-old singer has teased an upcoming fashion collection called HOPE in response to the challenging times the planet is facing.
She said: “Our hope is to draw attention to the harmful effects of plastic in our environment - which is damaging human health, marine life & habitats, littering beaches and landscapes, clogging waste streams and landfills - and to educate & empower people to make a difference towards helping adjust human attitudes and behaviors about plastics while reducing global plastic pollution.”
The first drop will include two eco T-shirts and hoodies made from blends of reclaimed cotton and recycled plastic rPET fabrics.
The choice of fabrics is something that both Debbie and sustainable designing duo VIN + OMI are passionate about as plastic pollution is on the rise and the environment is suffering from an increase in consumption of plastic.
VIN + OMI added: “Our new eco collaboration with Debbie is a reaction to the zeitgeist. We love working with her and are inspired by her forward thinking and desire to do things that make a difference to the planet. She's always very … now."
The HOPE project is a natural continuation of the connection between Debbie and the designers as the 'Call Me' singer has debuted some of their boldest designs over the years including the “Stop F****** The Planet” cape which she wore on Blondie’s 2017-2019 'Pollinator World Tour'.
Debbie and VIN + OMI’s HOPE range is available via Shop.blondie.net/shop now.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.