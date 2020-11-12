Blondie star Debbie Harry has launched an eco-fashion collection with designers Vin + Omi.

The 75-year-old singer has teased an upcoming fashion collection called HOPE in response to the challenging times the planet is facing.

She said: “Our hope is to draw attention to the harmful effects of plastic in our environment - which is damaging human health, marine life & habitats, littering beaches and landscapes, clogging waste streams and landfills - and to educate & empower people to make a difference towards helping adjust human attitudes and behaviors about plastics while reducing global plastic pollution.”

The first drop will include two eco T-shirts and hoodies made from blends of reclaimed cotton and recycled plastic rPET fabrics.

The choice of fabrics is something that both Debbie and sustainable designing duo VIN + OMI are passionate about as plastic pollution is on the rise and the environment is suffering from an increase in consumption of plastic.

VIN + OMI added: “Our new eco collaboration with Debbie is a reaction to the zeitgeist. We love working with her and are inspired by her forward thinking and desire to do things that make a difference to the planet. She's always very … now."

The HOPE project is a natural continuation of the connection between Debbie and the designers as the 'Call Me' singer has debuted some of their boldest designs over the years including the “Stop F****** The Planet” cape which she wore on Blondie’s 2017-2019 'Pollinator World Tour'.

Debbie and VIN + OMI’s HOPE range is available via Shop.blondie.net/shop now.