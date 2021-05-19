Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop Making This Hurt' being released as the latest single alongside a new video.
The music video sees Antonoff at an old-style American diner in New Jersey called Bendix Diner, selecting the song from a jukebox which also features tunes from his other bands: Steel Train, Outline and Red Hearse. Soon he's dancing on tables and bringing in the wait staff, cooks and patrons to his Bleachers party.
The song follows previously released tracks '45' and 'Chinatown' featuring Bruce Springsteen. Meanwhile, Antonoff has been extremely busy in his capacity as a music producer, just lately working alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent.
His forthcoming album will mark his first Bleachers release since 2017's 'Gone Now', but between then and now he's also released his debut album with Red Hearse and worked on the soundtrack for 'Love, Simon'.
'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' will be released on July 30th 2021 through RCA Records.
