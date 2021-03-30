Blake Shelton will release his first album in four years, 'Body Language', on May 21.

The country star has unveiled his follow-up to 2017's 'Texoma Shore', which features his collaboration with his fiancee and pop megastar, Gwen Stefani, 'Happy Anywhere'.

Blake said in a statement: “We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together.

“We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country."

Meanwhile, Gwen recently admitted she is "mad" that Blake won't write any more songs with her.

The 'Slow Clap' hitmaker has previously penned three tracks with the 'God's Country' hitmaker but the 44-year-old singer doesn't enjoy the process so she can't persuade him to join her for any more writing sessions.

She said this month: "I wish he would write with me, but he doesn't really write anymore. And we've actually written three songs together—we wrote a Christmas song together, and then we wrote two other songs.

"But he just doesn't like writing that much, makes me so mad."

But the 51-year-old singer values Blake's opinion and he's been helping her select the best from her latest crop of unreleased songs as she thinks his experiences as a coach on 'The Voice' has given him a "really good ear for hits".

She added: "Yesterday, Blake and I sat down and listened to like every song, which is a lot of songs, and just sort of put our favourite stars by which ones. We definitely bounce off each other.

"Being on that show, you're around so much music, and you really know how to choose music, so I really rely on him a lot for his taste. He knows all genres from being on that show. He has a really good ear for hits, or just songs that are the ones that we all like."Definitely lean on him a lot."

The track-listing for 'Body Language' is:

1. 'Minimum Wage'

2. 'Body Language' featuring The Swon Brothers

3. 'Happy Anywhere' featuring Gwen Stefani

4. 'Now I Don’t'

5. 'Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You'

6. 'Corn'

7. 'Makin’ It Up As You Go'

8. 'Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow'

9. 'The Girl Can’t Help It'

10. 'The Flow'

11. 'Neon Time'

12. 'Bible Verses'