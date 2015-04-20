Blake Lively And Other Arrivals At 'The Age of...

Posted on 19 April 2015

When 19.04.2015

'The Age of Adaline' stars Blake Lively and Michiel Huisman were spotted on the red carpet of the film's New York premiere held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13. They were joined by director Lee Toland Krieger. Other arrivals at the premiere included model Melissa Bolona, The Deafening frontwoman Lena Hall and celebrity stylist June Ambrose.

The film tells the story of a woman who loses her ability to age after an accident, and consequently finds herself unable to settle into a stable romantic life.

