When 19.04.2015

Blake Lively appears at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 for the New York premiere of her new film 'The Age of Adaline' alongside co-star Michiel Huisman and director Lee Toland Krieger. The film is released on April 24th 2015.

The actress shows off her stunning red lacy gown, a floor-length, halter-neck number with a feathered skirt teamed with a sparkly fish-shaped clutch. After a few solo shots, she is joined by her mother Elaine and brother Eric Lively on the red carpet to a much appreciative crowd of photographers.

Contactmusic


