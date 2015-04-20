When 19.04.2015
Blake Lively appears at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 for the New York premiere of her new film 'The Age of Adaline' alongside co-star Michiel Huisman and director Lee Toland Krieger. The film is released on April 24th 2015.
The actress shows off her stunning red lacy gown, a floor-length, halter-neck number with a feathered skirt teamed with a sparkly fish-shaped clutch. After a few solo shots, she is joined by her mother Elaine and brother Eric Lively on the red carpet to a much appreciative crowd of photographers.
