Posted on 22 April 2015

When 22.04.2015

Blake Lively looks ultra chic in a heavily embellished dress with red heels and printed trench coat as she greets fans and photographers upon arriving outside the Apple store in SoHo, New York. She stops briefly for press photos before signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

The actress stars in upcoming romance drama 'The Age of Adaline', about a woman who becomes immortal after a motor accident, losing her ability to age and thus causing her multiple problems in relationships, as well as life in general.

Contactmusic

