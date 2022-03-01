Actress Blake Lively's makeup artist says she "steers the ship" for her own red carpet style.
The 34-year-old star stepped out at the premiere for her husband Ryan Reynold's new movie 'The Adam Project' in New Yrok this week and stunned in an Atelier Versace dress with a plunging neckline and pastel fabric, while she completed her look with a pink purse, silver heels, earrings and bracelets.
Speaking to E! News, her makeup artist Krisofer Buckle said the way the actress styles herself is "rare in the business".
The artist revealed Blake took inspiration from both Bridgette Bardot and Sharon Tate's aesthetic in the late 1960s, especially with a "smokey chocolate eye and brown lashes paired with a softer lips".
Krisopfer added: "Blake always steers the ship when it comes to her looks."
Meanwhile, her manicurist Elle Gerstein also dished on Blake's nails as she gave some more insight into the look.
She revealed the nails "were taupe with soft coral shades by Lechat".
Blake accompanied her husband Ryan, 45, to the event, and he looked the part in a grey pinstripe suit and a white button-up shirt.
He has heaped praise on the impact his wife has had on his work a lot in the past, and back in November he paid tribute to her as he was recognised as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.
He said at the time: "I want to than my wife, Blake. She is a genius, she is a renaissance woman and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed."
